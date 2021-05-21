TV highlights for May 21, 2021: New superhero series on Hulu

What if a superhero was emotionally disturbed? Would that be entertaining?
The stop-motion cartoon “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” begins streaming today on Hulu. Patton Oswalt voices its central character, a genius inventor whose inept experiments have mutated his form into a giant square head constrained by a stunted straitjacket of a body. No wonder he’s miserable.
To those steeped in Marvel lore, there are plenty of inside jokes. But for those who don’t enjoy hanging around loud, abusive characters, “M.O.D.O.K.” is just pointless and vulgar. And rather ugly to behold.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSKen Jeong hosts “See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in Service of the AAPI Community” (7 p.m., BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TVLand).
A hit man trails Liz on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
Nostalgia on “The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color!” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
Realistic dinosaurs on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Jordan’s fate seems dire on “Charmed” (7 p.m. CW).
Missing persons on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Fallon and Liam adjust on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
“Inside the Met” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) documents how New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erin’s boss comes on strong on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMINGApple TV+ streams the eight-part docu-series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.” In addition to commemorating the 50th anniversary of so many classic albums, the series argues that this music both reflected and fomented societal upheaval. The late David Bowie is heard commenting that “we were creating the 21st century in the 1970s.”