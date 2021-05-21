TV highlights for May 21, 2021: New superhero series on Hulu

“Inside the Met” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) documents how New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW ON STREAMINGApple TV+ streams the eight-part docu-series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.” In addition to commemorating the 50th anniversary of so many classic albums, the series argues that this music both reflected and fomented societal upheaval. The late David Bowie is heard commenting that “we were creating the 21st century in the 1970s.”