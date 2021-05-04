TV highlights for May 4: TV celebrates 'Star Wars' Day

May 4 is the unofficial holiday of “Star Wars” Day (“may the Fourth be with you ...) And on this day, Disney+ launches the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

To celebrate another arrival in the ever-expanding Lucas empire, TNT airs the 1983 adventure “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (6:30 p.m., TNT). This was the last of the original three “Star Wars” movies released in theaters before a long hiatus was broken in 1999 with the release of “The Phantom Menace.” BBC America chimes in with two helpings of “Spaceballs” (7 and 9 p.m., BBC America), the 1987 parody directed by Mel Brooks.