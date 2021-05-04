TV highlights for May 4: TV celebrates 'Star Wars' Day

May 4 is the unofficial holiday of “Star Wars” Day (“may the Fourth be with you ...) And on this day, Disney+ launches the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”
To celebrate another arrival in the ever-expanding Lucas empire, TNT airs the 1983 adventure “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (6:30 p.m., TNT). This was the last of the original three “Star Wars” movies released in theaters before a long hiatus was broken in 1999 with the release of “The Phantom Menace.” BBC America chimes in with two helpings of “Spaceballs” (7 and 9 p.m., BBC America), the 1987 parody directed by Mel Brooks.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA day off proves eventful on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
Gibbs testifies against a swindler on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).
Contestants must groom their dogs to resemble celebrities on “Pooch Perfect” (7 p.m., ABC).
A goofy adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” featuring a tale of chain-gang fugitives (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson), the 2000 Coen Brothers comedy “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (7 p.m., AMC) yielded a best-selling soundtrack of roots music and contemporary interpretations.
Jubal’s emotions cloud his judgment on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).
A reunion proves complicated on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
A race against time on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).
A cop-killer’s story makes things complicated on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
Max confronts the hospital’s past on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).
The motel is left in ruins on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).
As legal woes mount, Kate finds an unlikely ally on “Cruel Summer” (9 p.m., Freeform).