TV highlights for May 5: 'Human: The World Within' on PBS
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for May 5: 'Human: The World Within' on PBS

Tiffany Haddish hosts

Tiffany Haddish, center finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate with them on Wednesday night’s episode of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” 7 p.m. on CBS.

 CBS Photo

The comedy duo is teaming up for a new heartwarming comedy that explores the unlikely relationship between an aging comedy writer and a young singer.

Airing over six parts between now and June 2, "Human: The World Within" (8 and 9 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 and 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) asks us to take stock of the things that literally make us tick.

"Human" begins, naturally with "Birth." This hour examines both the biology of human reproduction and the remarkable breakthroughs in medical science over the past half-century that have contributed to new understanding of human fertility.

Part 2, "Pulse," looks at the spectacular human heart; "Fuel" (May 12) examines food and digestion; "Defend" (May 19) looks at how the body fends off disease; "Sense" (May 26) explores perception; and "React" (June 2) maps the human nervous system, arguably the most complex network in the known universe.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Cubs host the Dodgers — featuring Kenosha's own Gavin Lux — in MLB Baseball (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
  • "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (7 p.m., CBS), hosted by Tiffany Haddish, visits the set of "The Price Is Right" and its host, Drew Carey.
  • A car accident fills the wards on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Erica needs a distraction on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • A shooting shocks Chinatown on "Kung Fu" (7 p.m., CW).
  • Tom apologizes on "Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
  • An agent struggles to prevent the beginning of a new world war in the 2020 time-bending thriller "Tenet" (8 p.m., HBO).
  • A mysterious caller needs help on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • A hostage crisis on "SEAL Team" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • An expectant mother's murder shocks the squad on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).
  • Gary's dad recalls his war experiences on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • Hondo's regrets on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS).
