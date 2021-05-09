TV highlights for May 9: Showtime launches new variety show

Showtime launches the new talk-sketch and music variety series “Ziwe” (10 p.m., Showtime), hosted by writer, comic and internet star Ziwe. The focus will be on the peculiarities of pop culture and America’s discomfort zone: race and guilt. Not available for review.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): an interview with two men, now in their 90s, about their anti-Nazi resistance; engineering the helicopter that flew on Mars.

“American Ninja Warrior” (6 p.m., NBC) returns.

Lisa hurts Marge’s feelings on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Staying one step ahead of the aliens on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW).

A mentor’s daughter needs protection on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

It’s game night on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).

A stolen ordnance on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).