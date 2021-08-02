TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 2: Small-town TV news station on HBO

HBO celebrates a vanishing breed with the reality TV series. “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” (8 p.m., HBO) spends six episodes with the staff of a small television station in the desert some 60 miles west of Las Vegas. The station, its owner and staff emerge as singularly peculiar characters, operating one of the few independent TV stations left in the country.

As anyone who’s ever watched “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” surely knows, folks who work in TV news are keenly aware of their place in the pecking order. Some talents are on their way up to bigger and more glamorous stations, others have descended from higher in the news firmament and others, not unlike Mary Richards, seem to have made a home and family at their current job.

