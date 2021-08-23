TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 23: Surf's up on ABC tonight

Surf’s up
on ABC tonight
“The Ultimate Surfer” (9 p.m., ABC) can’t decide if it’s a sporting competition or one of ABC’s many romantic reality shows.
It invites 14 young surfers to the high-tech Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Don’t go looking for ocean swells — the “ranch” surrounds an artificial wave machine, built for surfer Kelly Slater, a 700-foot-long trench agitated by hydraulics to create and re-create a perfect wave. It’s an ideal place to practice. And it has all of the mystery, majesty and poetry of a water-treatment facility.
The young contestants are housed in tiny trailers, and weight-training and food courts appear to be fabricated from repurposed shipping containers. Former NFL and Canadian Football League quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts this series, which will culminate in a $100,000 prize for the best male and female surfers. Each winner will also be invited to major competitions, a boon to their career.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTSGordon Ramsay fumes on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
More competitions on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC).
Following doctor’s orders on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Honey feels slighted on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox).
Ever the diplomat on “United States of Al” (8:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Military secrets for sale on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
After a botched robbery, teens face a virtual life imprisonment in the 2019 drama “1275 Days” (9 p.m., Sundance).
CULT CHOICE
Eve Arden stars as a sassy schoolteacher in the 1956 comedy “Our Miss Brooks” (7 p.m., TCM), spun off from the popular TV comedy, itself adapted from a long-running radio series, all starring Arden. Gale Gordon (“The Lucy Show”) and Robert Rockwell co-star.