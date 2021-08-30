TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 30: Ninjas and surfing tonight

Tonight's highlights include "Ninja" and surfing action:
- More competition on "American Ninja Warrior" (7 p.m., NBC.
- Contestants vie for the coveted black jacket on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A shocking discovery on "Roswell, New Mexico" (7 p.m., CW).
- Four tales of Black love and happiness unfold, each lasting just 16 seconds shy of nine minutes in the 2021 romance "8:46 Films" (7 p.m., BET).
- After her wild fling, Honey has a change of heart on the season finale of "HouseBroken" (8 p.m., Fox).
- HBO imports the six-part French limited series "Laetitia" (8 p.m., HBO), a slow-burn mystery about a girl's disappearance directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.
- Callen's undercover work is misunderstood on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- The barrel roll separates the wheat from the chaff on "The Ultimate Surfer" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
James Cagney plays a violent mobster with an unhealthy attachment to his mother in director Raoul Walsh's 1949 gangster classic "White Heat" (3 p.m., TCM).
NEW ON STREAMING
The Acorn series "My Life Is Murder" resumes streaming its second season. Lucy Lawless stars as Alexa Crowe, a woman of a certain age who becomes a private investigator. New episodes will feature a wealth of cameos and guest stars from Lawless' time on the popular syndicated series "Xena: Warrior Princess." Look for a guest spot from William Shatner, who turned 90 in March. The "Star Trek" star remains among the few actors still working whose roots date back to early television. In 1954, he was cast as Ranger Bob on the Canadian version of "The Howdy Doody Show," and he's been busy ever since.