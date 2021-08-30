TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 30: Ninjas and surfing tonight

The Acorn series "My Life Is Murder" resumes streaming its second season. Lucy Lawless stars as Alexa Crowe, a woman of a certain age who becomes a private investigator. New episodes will feature a wealth of cameos and guest stars from Lawless' time on the popular syndicated series "Xena: Warrior Princess." Look for a guest spot from William Shatner, who turned 90 in March. The "Star Trek" star remains among the few actors still working whose roots date back to early television. In 1954, he was cast as Ranger Bob on the Canadian version of "The Howdy Doody Show," and he's been busy ever since.