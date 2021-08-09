 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 9: Bargains found on 'Cheap Old Houses'
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 9: Bargains found on 'Cheap Old Houses'

Based on an Instagram sensation, "Cheap Old Houses" (8 and 8:30 p.m., HGTV) follows enthusiasts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein as they scour America for interesting bargains. With the average house going for about $300,000, they define "cheap" as $150,000, and find remarkable places well below that price.

In the debut, they go well north of Albany in upstate New York to discover a house unchanged since the 1950s, a restored schoolhouse and a Victorian with remarkable promise and almost all of its original interior details. The hosts have an obvious zeal and affection for their subject and a clear knowledge of houses and salvage. After this cable debut, "Cheap" will stream new episodes on Discovery+ every Monday in August.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • We've already reached "The Bachelorette" (7 p.m., ABC) finale.
  • Crime-stoppers on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • Maria's vision on "Roswell, New Mexico" (7 p.m., CW).
  • Encounters with a whistle-blower on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • "Super Heists" (9 p.m., CNBC) recalls the well-laid plans of ambitious thieves. First up: a scheme to steal Nixon's slush fund.

CULT CHOICE

Director Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor star in the 1989 costume comedy-drama "Harlem Nights" (7:55 p.m., BET). Redd Foxx's final film.

NEW ON STREAMING

The decidedly low-key and sardonic teen comedy "Reservation Dogs" streams its first two episodes on FX on Hulu today. The half-hour series marks a number of television milestones. It's the first TV series written, acted, scripted and made by Native Americans and the first made entirely in Oklahoma.

The Dogs consist of four wayward teens and petty thieves. Presented without sentimentality, "Dogs" shows Native American life as an exotic offshoot of widespread American poverty and alienation. As in the best coming-of-age comedies, the show is at its strongest when the quartet are together, sharing their dreams and frustrations, fears and regrets.

