TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 9: Bargains found on 'Cheap Old Houses'

Based on an Instagram sensation, "Cheap Old Houses" (8 and 8:30 p.m., HGTV) follows enthusiasts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein as they scour America for interesting bargains. With the average house going for about $300,000, they define "cheap" as $150,000, and find remarkable places well below that price.

In the debut, they go well north of Albany in upstate New York to discover a house unchanged since the 1950s, a restored schoolhouse and a Victorian with remarkable promise and almost all of its original interior details. The hosts have an obvious zeal and affection for their subject and a clear knowledge of houses and salvage. After this cable debut, "Cheap" will stream new episodes on Discovery+ every Monday in August.