TV highlights for Monday, Dec. 13: New 'Auto' sitcom is a lemon

What kinds of series are showcased in the days leading up to Christmas? In most cases, it’s bad shows, misbegotten concepts poorly conceived or executed — or both. All of those negatives apply to “American Auto” (9 and 9:30 p.m., NBC), receiving a sneak preview tonight.

“Auto” is set in the offices of a long-established car company Payne Motors, where Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), a former big pharma hotshot, has been brought aboard as CEO, much to the chagrin of Wesley (Jon Barinholtz), a Payne family descendent who feels overlooked.

Hastings’ arrival provides an opportunity for some satire of contemporary corporate culture. She knows nothing about cars, but none of the other characters are convincing as car people, either. I don’t expect “American Auto” to get out of park.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Live finals on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC).

A combustible TV chef scours European locations on “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (7 p.m., Fox).

Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville and Renee Fleming help celebrate “20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” (8 p.m., PBS).

Bombs away on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The murder of a Japanese sailor may be linked to his girlfriend back home on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

The 2021 documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” (9 p.m., HBO) focuses on three principal architects of the “Sesame Street” we came to know: writer/director/producer Jon Stone; musical composer Joe Raposo and master puppeteer Jim Henson, who all worked around-the-clock to make hundreds of magical episodes.

