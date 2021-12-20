 Skip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, Dec. 20: 'Secrets' spoofs tabloid TV investigations

  • 0

Nothing quite says "Merry Christmas" like the notion of a "massive data breach." But that's the source of tonight's spoof holiday expose, "The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed" (7 p.m., Fox).

Based on leaked intelligence purloined from the North Pole, "Secrets" rips the mask off so many reindeer games.

We learn how armies of elf spies are enlisted in a global surveillance effort to make the fateful binary determination separating the naughty from the nice. Just how do reindeer fly? What's the deal with Mrs. Claus anyway? Is she simply a plus-sized hausfrau, or the real power behind the sleigh? These and other sugarplum notions are explored in this parody tabloid news investigation.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • NBC repeats the live musical productions with "Annie Live!" (7 p.m., NBC). 
  • "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" (7 p.m., CBS) offers a bittersweet coda to Bennett's career.
  • The campaign continues as "Dynasty" (7 and 8 p.m., CW) enters its fifth season.
  • The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • A woman searches for the sender of an anonymous card in the 2021 romance "Open by Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
  • Smarting from defeat at the polls, a woman takes refuge in the holidays in the 2021 romance "Candy Cane Candidate" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • A rapper and former addict returns to his faith in the holiday special "Miracles Across 125th Street" (8 p.m., VH1), written, produced and starring Nick Cannon.
  • "Reopening Night" (9 p.m., HBO) recalls efforts to open New York's traditional "Shakespeare in the Park" productions after a year of COVID lockdown.

CULT CHOICE

A teen (Judy Garland) escapes Kansas's sepia plains for a dangerous technicolor adventure in the 1939 musical "The Wizard of Oz" (6 and 8:15 p.m., TNT).



