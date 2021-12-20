TV highlights for Monday, Dec. 20: 'Secrets' spoofs tabloid TV investigations

Nothing quite says "Merry Christmas" like the notion of a "massive data breach." But that's the source of tonight's spoof holiday expose, "The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed" (7 p.m., Fox).

We learn how armies of elf spies are enlisted in a global surveillance effort to make the fateful binary determination separating the naughty from the nice. Just how do reindeer fly? What's the deal with Mrs. Claus anyway? Is she simply a plus-sized hausfrau, or the real power behind the sleigh? These and other sugarplum notions are explored in this parody tabloid news investigation.