TV highlights for Monday, Dec. 6: Celebrate with holiday specials

Tonight’s highlights include holiday specials featuring boy bands and Michael Bublé:

Former members of prefabricated ensembles harmonize on “A Very Boy Band Holiday” (7 p.m., ABC).

A major splurge on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

The top eight perform on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC).

Christmas eve calamities on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

A senior class tradition on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).

A special surprise on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

A victim built a hologram of herself on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

The lights go out as the finale approaches on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).

Relics of the past on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

A crooner performs carols and popular holiday songs on “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

The new miniseries “Landscapers” (8 p.m., HBO) tells and retells a true-crime saga from any number of angles, and in strangely inventive and often comic ways, changing film stocks and perspectives — all to keep the audience off-kilter .

When first seen, Susan and Christopher Edwards (Olivia Colman and David Thewlis) are a British couple living in France. It soon emerges that they’re in a kind of self-imposed exile, hiding from the reality that awaits them back home, a tale that involves buried bodies, stolen funds, allegations of abuse and a conspiracy and coverup a decade in the making.

“Landscapers” is based on real-life crimes from 1998 known as the Nottinghamshire Murders. Despite a mountain of evidence against them, the Edwardses have always maintained their innocence.

