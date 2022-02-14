TV highlights for Monday, Feb. 14: School shootings the focus of 'Bulletproof'

The grim reality of children preparing for active-shooter drills is explored in the “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS) documentary “Bulletproof.”
The film examines the psychological cost to young people facing potential murder every day of the school year — as well those who argue for arming teachers.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
2022 Winter Olympics events include freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled and alpine skiing (7 p.m., NBC), men’s curling (7 p.m., CNBC), and freestyle skiing (7:30 p.m., USA).
A search for interstellar visitors on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox).
Romance is in the air on “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS).
A competition between rivals draws a record crowd on the marching band reality show “March” (7 p.m., CW).
Broadway’s Betty Buckley guest-stars on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox).
Russell’s hardball tactics result in tragedy on “The Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO).
A thorn bird sighting on “Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC).
A weapons cache is discovered on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Desire, recriminations and Rachmaninoff loom large in “Brief Encounter” (9:15 p.m., TCM), David Lean’s 1945 adaptation of a play by Noel Coward.
CULT CHOICE
The second season of “State of the Union” (9 p.m., Sundance, also streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now) stars Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson as a couple of a certain age meeting in a restaurant to hash out their relationship issues and see if this marriage can be saved. Written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears, known for their collaboration in the 2000 adaptation of “High Fidelity,” this series offers the actors brief episodes with intense dialogue and random comedic outbursts. “The first season featured a younger couple, played by Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd.