TV highlights for Monday, Feb. 14: School shootings the focus of 'Bulletproof'

The second season of “State of the Union” (9 p.m., Sundance, also streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now) stars Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson as a couple of a certain age meeting in a restaurant to hash out their relationship issues and see if this marriage can be saved. Written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears, known for their collaboration in the 2000 adaptation of “High Fidelity,” this series offers the actors brief episodes with intense dialogue and random comedic outbursts. “The first season featured a younger couple, played by Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd.