TV highlights for Monday, Feb. 21: 'Endgame' thriller debuts on NBC

NBC has a new thrilled debuting tonight. "The Endgame" (9 p.m., NBC) stars Morena Baccarin as Elena Fedorova, a super-capable female arms dealer and mercenary warlord raised in the ruins of the Soviet empire and capable of hatching heists and creating havoc on a global scale. She's a Bond villain and a Bond girl all wrapped up in one.

FBI agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe), who's been on the outs with the agency since her agent husband was busted, is on the case.

So, basically, we've got a cat-and-mouse game between two alpha-females, one an American with a tattered reputation, eager for redemption, and the other an Eastern European with a Natasha accent and a psychopathic disregard for those she hurts.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" (7 p.m., NBC) hosts contestants on an epic scale.

hosts contestants on an epic scale. An interdepartmental spat goes viral on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox).

"100 Day Dream Home" (7 p.m., HGTV) returns for a third season.

returns for a third season. Coaches confront a problem bigger than the baseball diamond on the premiere of "All American: Homecoming" (8 p.m., CW).

Marco wants answers on "The Cleaning Lady" (8 p.m., Fox).

Joe accepts a favor from Father Ramos on "Promised Land" (9 p.m., ABC).

The "Independent Lens" (10 p.m., PBS) documentary "Apart" follows three mothers in prison in a special program helping them to cope with their families and maintain sobriety once released.

