TV highlights for Monday, Feb. 7: Exploring the history of blue jeans

Exploring the history of blue jeans

Can blue jeans reflect the fabric of history, when so many myths surrounding them were made up of whole cloth? “American Experience” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), presents “Riveted: The History of Jeans,” a glance at facets of the American story refracted through the lens of shifting attitudes toward this durable material.

“Riveted” challenges the advertising-born notion that jeans were somehow the invention of Levi Strauss. Denim has various origins in Europe, India and Africa. The indigo dye that put the blue in jeans was very much the product of enslaved Americans.

“Riveted” explores the association of jeans with the American cowboy. Curiously, jeans, an attire associated with manual labor, became chic in the 1930s when rich East Coast women, vacationing in Western “dude ranches,” took a liking to wearing cowboy pants.

Jeans’ association with workers, outcasts and egalitarianism made them catnip for the youth culture of the 1960s. Yet within a decade, jeans were reinvented yet again, turned into “designer” fare. In the 1990s, they were reinterpreted yet again, embraced by hip-hop artists.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

2022 Winter Olympics events include short track, speed skating, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing and figure skating (7 p.m., NBC); mixed-doubles curling (7 p.m., CNBC); and figure skating (7:15 p.m., USA).

Stranded on a dateless night on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox).

Setting an example on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Texas A&M looms on the marching band docu-series “March” (7 p.m., CW).

A difficult choice on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox).

A conflict for Veronica on “Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC).

The documentary “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” on “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS) explores the contradictions of U.S. housing policy.

