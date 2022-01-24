TV highlights for Monday, Jan. 24: Prime-time soap 'Promised Land' debuts

Prime-time soap ‘Promised Land’ debuts

“Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC) shows there’s more than one formula for melodrama.

Set at the opulent Heritage House California vineyards, “Promised Land” is a tale of succession without the profane edge of “Succession.” Patriarch Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) shows no sign of slowing down. And that frustrates his daughters and sons.

Joe’s dutiful wife, Lettie (Cecilia Suarez), knows she’ll always be his second wife. His embittered first spouse, Margaret (Bellamy Young), has rebounded to become a powerful hotelier. This being a prime-time soap, she almost immediately falls into Joan Collins’ old Alexis Carrington “Dynasty” mold.

“Promised Land” keeps the pot boiling with complications, betrayals and secrets.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS“March” (7 p.m., CW) is steeped in the legacy of marching band traditions at a historic Black college. In a rare departure for the CW, this is a documentary series, not a teen soap.

The earth moves on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

Temperatures plunge on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox).

Nursing a grudge on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Petty officers beware on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO) debuts, with “Downton Abbey”-style fashions and drama.

“POV” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents the documentary “Not Going Quietly,” about a young man who became a political activist after his diagnosis with ALS at 32.

The docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” (8 p.m., A&E) examines the dark side of Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner.

Officer Joe has much to prove on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).

Blood and sand on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Sharon Stone and James Woods star in director Martin Scorsese’s 1995 drama “Casino” (7 p.m., AMC).

