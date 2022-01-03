 Skip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, Jan. 3: Fox's 'Cleaning Lady' is a mess

Networks tend to save their worst programs for the first week of the year.

Which brings us to “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox). A formulaic thriller, it stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a woman from Cambodia by way of the Philippines. Due to her undocumented status, she’s reduced to working as a maid in Las Vegas casinos, where she witnesses a mob shooting and then is “hired” to clean up the bloody mess.

If “Cleaning Lady” is interesting at all, it’s in the perverse ways we’re taught to think about immigrants and working people. Why do all immigrant stories have to involve mobsters? Apparently, a cleaning lady who slipped over the border couldn’t possibly be interesting in her own right. Even though millions of us are descended from people with very similar stories.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A sudden cold snap has Texas-sized consequences on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox).

Jury duty on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

On two helpings of “Kenan” (NBC): dating apps (7 p.m.); just friends (7:30 p.m.).

Both “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) enter their 26th seasons.

The Steelers host the Browns in NFL action (7 p.m., ESPN).

Stolen secrets on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (8 p.m., NBC).Stolen weapons on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cop Joe and Amy face harsh realities on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).

Teachers and mentors on the new school comedy “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC).

Dre feels stuck on “black-ish” (9:30 p.m., ABC).

