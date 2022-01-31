TV highlights for Monday, Jan. 31: NBC special honors Betty White

NBC special honors Betty White

A birthday party turned wake, “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” (9 p.m., NBC) recalls the television pioneer who died on Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Expect this one-hour special to be jam-packed with clips from her stints with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” The special can be streamed on Peacock starting Tuesday.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

On two episodes of “Kenan” (NBC): farewells (7 p.m.); a beach vacation (7:30 p.m.).

A brush with COVID on the marching band reality show “March” (7 p.m., CW).

Grace enters labor during an ice storm on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).

Gibbs and Parker hit the road on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (8 p.m., NBC).

Thony finds a potential donor for her son on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox).

A protester is slain on “NCIS: Hawaii” (9 p.m., CBS).

Matteo threatens Joe with explosive secrets on “Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC).

Tragedies unfold in the “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS) documentary “Missing in Brooks County.” Filmmakers travel to a corner of south Texas where illegal immigrants often perish in parched conditions. They visit with human rights activists as well as local vigilante militias out to enforce the border.

NEW ON STREAMING

The Acorn streaming service imports “Help,” a powerful television movie from the U.K. Jodie Comer, best known as the impish psychopathic hitwoman from “Killing Eve,” stars as Sarah, a woman from a troubled Liverpool home who finds she has a knack for patient care when she’s hired by Bright Sky Homes, a facility for Alzheimer’s patients.

Among her more challenging charges is Tony (Stephen Graham), a 47-year-old man suffering from early onset dementia. Another patient is a retired English teacher who breaks into Elizabethan poetry.

Having found acceptance, affection and some measure of success at Bright Sky Homes, Sarah returns each night to her horrible, bitter father who complains that she has begun to smell of the old, the sick and the feeble-minded.

