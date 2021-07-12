TV highlights for Monday, July 12: Home runs and softball on ESPN

Home runs and softball on ESPN

An annual rite of summer, the 2021 Home Run Derby (7 p.m., ESPN) unfolds at Denver’s Coors Field. The stadium’s location and altitude give it a reputation for thin air and long-traveling balls. Over on ESPN2, viewers can catch a “Statcast Edition” of analytics and graphics to accompany the flying baseballs.

The MLB All-Star Game airs Tuesday night on Fox, but tonight we get something called the 2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (9 p.m., ESPN), featuring an assortment of singers, rappers, actors and social media figures.

Speaking of celebrities, “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” (8 p.m., HBO) explores journalist Ronan Farrow’s efforts to expose Hollywood and Broadway producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist and predator.

Tonight’s other highlights“Celebrity IOU” (HGTV) features acts of charitable renovations from Rainn Wilson (7 p.m.) and Gwyneth Paltrow (8 p.m.).