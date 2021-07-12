TV highlights for Monday, July 12: Home runs and softball on ESPN

Home runs and softball on ESPN
An annual rite of summer, the 2021 Home Run Derby (7 p.m., ESPN) unfolds at Denver’s Coors Field. The stadium’s location and altitude give it a reputation for thin air and long-traveling balls. Over on ESPN2, viewers can catch a “Statcast Edition” of analytics and graphics to accompany the flying baseballs.
The MLB All-Star Game airs Tuesday night on Fox, but tonight we get something called the 2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (9 p.m., ESPN), featuring an assortment of singers, rappers, actors and social media figures.
Speaking of celebrities, “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” (8 p.m., HBO) explores journalist Ronan Farrow’s efforts to expose Hollywood and Broadway producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist and predator.
Tonight’s other highlights“Celebrity IOU” (HGTV) features acts of charitable renovations from Rainn Wilson (7 p.m.) and Gwyneth Paltrow (8 p.m.).
Discovery Channel’s Shark Week continues with “Air Jaws: Going for Gold” (7 p.m., Discovery), “Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash” (8 p.m., Discovery) and “Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek” (9 p.m., Discovery). Not to be confused with National Geographic’s SharkFest, offering “When Sharks Attack: Extra Bite” (7 p.m., National Geographic), “Shark Attack Files” (8 p.m., National Geographic) and “Shark Attack Investigation” (9 p.m., National Geographic).
The slow-burn British thriller “The Beast Must Die” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14), about a mother’s efforts to find the hit-and-run killer of her young son, moves to cable after streaming first on AMC+.
ID, the network most targeted toward viewers with a bottomless appetite for true crime and courtroom sagas, launches a fourth season of “Reasonable Doubt” (9 p.m., ID).
NEW ON STREAMINGSpectrum Originals begins streaming the Australian thriller “Eden,” set on a seaside “paradise” with dark secrets.
Also from Australia, “Jack Irish” streams its final, four-episode season on Acorn. It stars Guy Pearce, recently seen in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”
CULT CHOICE
James Garner, Eva Marie Saint and Yves Montand star in the 1966 Formula 1 romance “Grand Prix” (3:45 p.m., TCM), directed by John Frankenheimer. Look for a young Jessica Walter.