TV highlights for Monday, July 19: 'Getaway Driver' debuts on Discovery

Armchair speed demons have a new series to love: Michelle Rodriguez hosts “Getaway Driver” (8 p.m., Discovery).
Over the course of eight episodes, drivers of various abilities will compete at an obstacle course created at a special 60-acre compound. YouTube amateurs will take on accomplished drivers and street champions in a race with few rules.
A veteran of ABC’s “Lost” series, Rodriguez has appeared in seven of the “Fast & Furious” films.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).
Crime stoppers on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A culinary relay race on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
Weapons of mass destruction on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“POV” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Stateless,” a documentary exploring the impact of a recent ruling in the Dominican Republic denying citizenship to some 200,000 people of Haitian descent.
Three teens escape their troubled Atlanta neighborhood to climb three 12,000-ft. peaks in Colorado in the 2020 documentary “That’s Wild” (9 p.m., Sundance).
A police rookie discovers corruption in his New Jersey precinct and decides to become an informant for the FBI on “Betraying the Badge” (9 p.m., Viceland).
CULT CHOICETurner Classic Movies spends the day unspooling epic documentary takes of the Olympic Games, from the 2016 film “The Games of the V Olympiad, Stockholm, 1912” (5 a.m., TCM) to director Bud Greenspan’s “16 Days of Glory” (9:15 p.m., TCM) celebrating the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.