TV highlights for Monday, July 19: 'Getaway Driver' debuts on Discovery

Armchair speed demons have a new series to love: Michelle Rodriguez hosts “Getaway Driver” (8 p.m., Discovery).

Over the course of eight episodes, drivers of various abilities will compete at an obstacle course created at a special 60-acre compound. YouTube amateurs will take on accomplished drivers and street champions in a race with few rules.

A veteran of ABC’s “Lost” series, Rodriguez has appeared in seven of the “Fast & Furious” films.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).

Crime stoppers on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A culinary relay race on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).

Weapons of mass destruction on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

“POV” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Stateless,” a documentary exploring the impact of a recent ruling in the Dominican Republic denying citizenship to some 200,000 people of Haitian descent.