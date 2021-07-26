TV highlights for Monday, July 26: A new take on a fatal attraction

A sports-star-turned agent (Michael Ealy) has a seemingly meaningless fling with a detective (Hilary Swank) who turns out to have a malicious agenda in the 2020 thriller "Fatale" (6:10 p.m., HBO, also streaming on HBO Max). Reviews and box office were decidedly "meh" for this umpteenth take on "Fatal Attraction," a conversation-starting hit in 1987, starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.
That same year Douglas starred as the quotable master of the financial universe Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's morality tale "Wall Street" (8 p.m., MoMax). His mantra "Greed is good" became a touchstone of the Reagan era and has retained resonance ever since.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage showcases men's diving, men's gymnastics, women's triathlon and swimming events.
- Mike Tyson and Kurt Busch tuck in on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
- A stranger's familiar face masks a mystery on the third season premiere of "Roswell, New Mexico" (7 p.m., CW).
- "Antiques Roadshow" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) visits Savannah, Ga.
- Dating fun on "The Celebrity Dating Game" (9 p.m., ABC).
- A wayward Russian bomber on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- The "POV" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) documentary "Mayor" profiles Musa Hadid as he tries to govern Ramallah, widely seen as the capital of Palestine, as he navigates Israeli occupation.