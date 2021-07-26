TV highlights for Monday, July 26: A new take on a fatal attraction

A sports-star-turned agent (Michael Ealy) has a seemingly meaningless fling with a detective (Hilary Swank) who turns out to have a malicious agenda in the 2020 thriller "Fatale" (6:10 p.m., HBO, also streaming on HBO Max). Reviews and box office were decidedly "meh" for this umpteenth take on "Fatal Attraction," a conversation-starting hit in 1987, starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.