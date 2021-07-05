TV Highlights for Monday, July 5: Stay safe during 'Sharkfest'

Stay safe during ‘Sharkfest’

TV’s great imitation machine has inspired “Sharkfest” (not to be confused with “Shark Week”), a six-week onslaught of 21 documentaries and specials about our finned friends to air and stream on National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Disney+. The blood hits the water with “When Sharks Attack” (7 p.m., National Geographic), “Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth” (8 p.m., National Geographic) and “Rogue Shark?” (9 p.m., National Geographic). For the record: Discovery’s “Shark Week” begins July 11.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Montreal hosts Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).

Chef Ramsay makes contestants cook for his daughter’s birthday on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).

No rest for Pride on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Kevin Hart builds a “man cave” for a trainer who helped him recover from an injury on “Celebrity IOU” (8 p.m., HGTV).

“Onision In Real Life” (8 p.m., ID) profiles a controversial YouTube personality.