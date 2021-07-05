TV Highlights for Monday, July 5: Stay safe during 'Sharkfest'

Stay safe during ‘Sharkfest’
TV’s great imitation machine has inspired “Sharkfest” (not to be confused with “Shark Week”), a six-week onslaught of 21 documentaries and specials about our finned friends to air and stream on National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Disney+. The blood hits the water with “When Sharks Attack” (7 p.m., National Geographic), “Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth” (8 p.m., National Geographic) and “Rogue Shark?” (9 p.m., National Geographic). For the record: Discovery’s “Shark Week” begins July 11.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Montreal hosts Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).
Chef Ramsay makes contestants cook for his daughter’s birthday on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
No rest for Pride on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Kevin Hart builds a “man cave” for a trainer who helped him recover from an injury on “Celebrity IOU” (8 p.m., HGTV).
“Onision In Real Life” (8 p.m., ID) profiles a controversial YouTube personality.
The documentary showcase “POV” (8:30 p.m. on Channel 10, 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns for a 34th season with “The Neutral Ground,” a film by writer and humorist C.J. Hunt about the removal of four Confederate statues from public spaces in New Orleans. As he dug into the subject, he discovered deeply entrenched attitudes based on generations of mythology about slavery and the “lost cause.”
Pure torture on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMING
AMC+ begins streaming the compelling U.K. series “The Beast Must Die.” It will appear on regular old AMC next Monday (July 12). It takes place on the Isle of Wight, a cozy vacation spot off the southern coast of England. There, two wounded souls collide.
In many ways, this tale resembles “Broadchurch” in both story and atmosphere, right down to the haunting cliffs that line the shoreline. In both series, outsiders run up against an insular community where locals have various reasons to clam up and protect their own.