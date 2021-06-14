TV highlights for Monday, June 14: 'Republic of Sarah' debuts on CW

‘Republic of Sarah’ debuts on CW

The CW departs from its comic-book formula with the summer series “The Republic of Sarah” (8 p.m., CW). Like nearly all series that depict small towns, “Sarah” takes place in a picture-postcard-perfect place — in this show called Greylock, N.H.

A rare mineral has been discovered beneath the town. A key ingredient in new technology, it is in shorter supply than gold. Soon, a mining company, Lydon Industries, backed by the power of the state, sets about buying up the town to reduce it to rubble.

They didn’t count on spunky high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker). Things get weird, and the show gets its title, when Sarah discovers a quirk in the town’s paperwork, indicating that it was never actually incorporated into the United States. Thus, it can become its own nation.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Swimming finals on U.S. Olympic Trials (7 p.m., NBC).

Gemma’s meddlesome sister returns on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, reun).

Gridiron anxiety on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).