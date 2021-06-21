TV highlights for Monday, June 21: 'Two Gods' seeks peace among chaos

‘Two Gods’ seeks peace among chaos

Presented in luminous black and white, the 2021 documentary “Two Gods” on “Independent Lens” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at themes of broken lives and redemption, hard streets, bad habits and rituals that reach for the transcendent.

After years of crime and prison, Hanif has become serious, sober and observant. A native of Newark’s dangerous neighborhoods, he has opened a casket shop in neighboring East Orange, N.J., where he hopes to teach young boys from various religious backgrounds the rituals of Muslim burial and keep them from following his dangerous path. Hanif’s trade is both daunting and sadly fitting to young men all too familiar with death at a very young age.

“Two Gods” was shot over several years, and some of its subjects grow before our eyes, all the while trying to adhere to centuries-old religious traditions that offer some solace in a world of chaos — or at least a yearning for stability and a sanctuary for reflection and survival.

