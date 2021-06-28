TV highlights for Monday, June 28: 'Celebrity Dating Game' continues

Game shows that formerly provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the average Joe or Jane to appear on camera have been relegated to bold-faced names.

Tonight, Taye Diggs and Demi Burnett hog the spotlight once afforded to ordinary people on “The Celebrity Dating Game” (9 p.m., ABC).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSDustin Hoffman narrates the 1989 documentary “Common Thread: Stories from the Quilt” (7 p.m., TCM), relating the stories of five people who died before their time, victims of the AIDS epidemic, and the AIDS Memorial Quilt project that paid tribute to them and others.

Chefs must decipher recipes written with emojis on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox). Anybody over 14 who communicates with emojis should be avoided.

A busy urban executive discovers that her uncle has died and left her a picturesque ski chalet in the 2020 romance “Winter in Vail” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A K-9 cadet goes missing on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

An abuse victim accused of killing her tormentor insists on an unusual defense on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).