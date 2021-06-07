TV highlights for Monday, June 7: Drug money the focus of 'American Greed'

On reality television, only money matters. How it was acquired is only incidental. “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC) arrives for a 15th season with a dual interview of the wives of twin brothers who decided to switch sides, offer evidence and send drug kingpin “El Chapo” to federal prison. The guys are in hiding now, but their wives offer gushing recollections of their lavish lifestyles.
Over on the third premiere of “Cartel Crew” (8 p.m., VH1), the children of notorious drug dealers offer insights into their upbringing and efforts to leave that life behind.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA scientist’s (Kevin Bacon) invisibility serum works all too well in the 2000 shocker “Hollow Man” (6 p.m., Starz Encore).
Mike Tyson guest-eats on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
“The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC) enters its 17th season.
Pride goeth on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Honey hides from a bad day at the groomer on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox).
Sessions continue on “In Treatment” (8 and 8:30 p.m., HBO).
Therapy camp on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox).
You heard it here first: Fleeting celebrity can mess you up. That’s the moral of “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” (9 p.m., VH1), tales of crime and self-destruction that unfold when the cameras stop rolling.
Shaun performs surgery in the dark on the season finale of “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
A controversial pundit cites a First Amendment defense on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine star in the 1958 adaptation of James Jones novel “Some Came Running” (2 p.m., TCM) about a veteran’s difficult adjustment. Directed by Vincente Minnelli, the film received universal praise.