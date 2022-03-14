TV highlights for Monday, March 14: 'Julia Child Challenge' on Food Network

"The Julia Child Challenge" (8 p.m., Food Network) invites eight amateur chefs and culinary enthusiasts to re-create some of Child's dishes. Each of the contestants is steeped in the lore of the author of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and eager to share tales of how her recipes and influence shaped their lives.
The competition takes place in a space modeled on Child's own kitchen, and Child appears in vintage clips from her PBS TV series "The French Chef" via an oversized TV screen.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- It's time for "the talk" on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Concluding an extremely short season, a winner emerges on "America's Got Talent: Extreme" (7 p.m., NBC).
- The plot thickens at a medieval-themed restaurant on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Parker's past returns with a vengeance on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Thony makes overtures to the FBI on the season finale of "The Cleaning Lady" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Investing in restaurants can be murder on "NCIS: Hawai'i" (9 p.m., CBS).
- "Secrets of the Chippendales Murders" (9 p.m., A&E) becomes the second docuseries to explore the seedy homicidal underside of the franchised clubs that showcased male strippers.
- NBA action tonight includes the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz (9:05 p.m., ESPN).
- A pattern emerges on "The Endgame" (9 p.m., NBC).
- An organ recipient gets more than he bargained for on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).
- A depressed widower (played by Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo) falls for the spirit of his apartment's recent tenant (Reese Witherspoon) in the 2005 supernatural romantic comedy "Just Like Heaven" (9:30 p.m., Pop).