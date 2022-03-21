TV Highlights for Monday, March 21: New singing contest debuts on NBC

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host "American Song Contest" (7 p.m., NBC). More than just being the umpteenth knockoff of "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC), this competition will showcase talent on a state-by-state basis, hoping to channel the home-team enthusiasm seen every year during the Eurovision Song Contest, a pop tradition pitting singers from different countries against each other since the 1950s.
One new feature of this show is the stage, lit up like a map of the US of A, so each singer can stand on a symbol of the state they represent. Let the games begin!
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A sicko seems inspired by the 1994 thriller "Speed" on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Lorenzo's secret irks Calvin on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Too much drama on "All American" (7 p.m., CW).
- A commercial proves too effective on "Bob Hearts Abishola" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Fears of a bioweapon spread on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A power blackout inspires truth-telling on "All American: Homecoming" (8 p.m., CW).
- A cyberbully preys on three different women in the 2022 thriller "Caught in His Web (8 p.m., LMN).
- Gender reveal parties can be dangerous on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Ransomware on "NCIS: Hawai'i" (9 p.m., CBS).
- The Snow White group targets the Federal Reserve on "The Endgame" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Family matters on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Despite vast distances, Elena and Lena's personalities intersect on "My Brilliant Friend" (9 p.m., HBO).