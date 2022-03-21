TV Highlights for Monday, March 21: New singing contest debuts on NBC

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host "American Song Contest" (7 p.m., NBC). More than just being the umpteenth knockoff of "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC), this competition will showcase talent on a state-by-state basis, hoping to channel the home-team enthusiasm seen every year during the Eurovision Song Contest, a pop tradition pitting singers from different countries against each other since the 1950s.