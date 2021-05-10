 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Monday, May 10: 'Crime' explores opioid crisis
0 comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, May 10: 'Crime' explores opioid crisis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
To filmmaker Gibney, opioid crisis is 'Crime of the Century'

“The Crime of the Century” airs May 10 and 11 on HBO.

 HBO Photo

‘Crime’ explores opioid crisis

We all know people love to binge on true-crime series. But not even the worst serial killer’s tale comes close to the death toll explored on “The Crime of the Century” (8 p.m., HBO), a devastating look at Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the Sackler family, the corruption of the FDA and the resulting opioid epidemic that has claimed a half million lives in the 21st century.

“Crime” profiles members of the Sackler family, who not only owned a drug company but mastered pharmaceutical marketing by bribing doctors and bureaucrats.

“Crime” includes a vast wealth of interviews with doctors and EMTs struggling with opioid devastation, as well as interviews with Purdue executives that emerged in legal depositions. (Part two of the film airs Tuesday night.)

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: The Comedians” (7 p.m., Lifetime) honors funny women including Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofia Vergara, Michaela Coel, Kate McKinnon and the late Gilda Radner.

A treasure hunt spirals out of control on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

The voices of Hayden Rolence, Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy animate the 2016 “Nemo” sequel “Finding Dory” (7 p.m., ABC).

Business rivals face off on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

The case of a former sheriff proves difficult on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS).

Owen becomes an arson suspect on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).

One “victim” obtains a second sight on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC).

Relationship woes on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).

Jury selection on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert