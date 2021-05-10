TV highlights for Monday, May 10: 'Crime' explores opioid crisis

‘Crime’ explores opioid crisis
We all know people love to binge on true-crime series. But not even the worst serial killer’s tale comes close to the death toll explored on “The Crime of the Century” (8 p.m., HBO), a devastating look at Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the Sackler family, the corruption of the FDA and the resulting opioid epidemic that has claimed a half million lives in the 21st century.
“Crime” profiles members of the Sackler family, who not only owned a drug company but mastered pharmaceutical marketing by bribing doctors and bureaucrats.
“Crime” includes a vast wealth of interviews with doctors and EMTs struggling with opioid devastation, as well as interviews with Purdue executives that emerged in legal depositions. (Part two of the film airs Tuesday night.)
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
