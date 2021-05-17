 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Monday, May 17: 'American Experience' profiles Billy Graham
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, May 17: 'American Experience' profiles Billy Graham

{{featured_button_text}}

"American Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Billy Graham, a preacher with an enormous influence on religion, politics and media in the second half of the 20th century.

The documentary offers a wealth of footage as well as interviews with Graham biographers and historians, who describe a figure who became a worldwide sensation at a very young age, gaining massive influence over politicians and presidents. They also show a charismatic preacher who employed the evolving media of television. 

With its emphasis on Graham's public life, "Experience" avoids much discussion of Graham's theology. We do hear that mid-century theologian Reinhold Niebuhr worried about an emphasis on personal salvation that downplayed a citizen's duty to look out for society or his neighbor.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • A bride loses control on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • Memories of Calvin's dad on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • The voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal animate the 2001 comedy "Monsters, Inc." (7 p.m., ABC).
  • The top nine perform on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC). 
  • Lola gains a political mentor on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • Tommy needs help on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • Nikki Glaser hosts "Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted" (8 p.m., MTV, CMT, MTV2, VH1), a separate awards show for reality fare.
  • A dream deferred on the season finale of "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • Evidence defies consistency on "Debris" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • Claire's hero needs medical care on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

The late George Segal stars in the searing 1966 adaptation of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (4:30 p.m., TCM).

