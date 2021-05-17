TV highlights for Monday, May 17: 'American Experience' profiles Billy Graham

"American Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Billy Graham, a preacher with an enormous influence on religion, politics and media in the second half of the 20th century.

The documentary offers a wealth of footage as well as interviews with Graham biographers and historians, who describe a figure who became a worldwide sensation at a very young age, gaining massive influence over politicians and presidents. They also show a charismatic preacher who employed the evolving media of television.

With its emphasis on Graham's public life, "Experience" avoids much discussion of Graham's theology. We do hear that mid-century theologian Reinhold Niebuhr worried about an emphasis on personal salvation that downplayed a citizen's duty to look out for society or his neighbor.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS