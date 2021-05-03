TV highlights for Monday, May 3: 'Antiques Roadshow' has 'celebrity' edition

‘Antiques Roadshow’ has ‘celebrity’ edition

PBS celebrates “celebrity” antiques and author Amy Tan tonight:

“Antiques Roadshow” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) continues its 25th season with a “Celebrities” edition. COVID kept the series from the large gatherings we’ve come to expect, so its crew visited bold-faced names, including comedian Jay Leno, S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law & Order”) and professional golfer Dottie Pepper, in their homes.

“Roadshow” visits Leno, a Los Angeles-based comedian, in a vast mansion in Newport, R.I., that he describes as something he liked, so he bought it completely furnished and appointed. He affects a gee-shucks naivety about the paintings on the wall. When told that one is part of an Impressionist revival, popular in the 1940s, he remains nonplussed. “You can’t even see the numbers!” he quips.

“American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Amy Tan. Her debut novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” and its multigenerational take on a Chinese-American family spent more than 40 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. “Masters” recalls the excitement about “Joy” and its subsequent adaptation as a motion picture in 1993.