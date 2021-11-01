TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 1: A busy night for networks and streaming TV

The free movie streaming service Popcornflix debuts the original documentary “Hollywood Bulldogs,” about a small cadre of British stuntmen who crashed cars, jumped from horses, buildings, trains and planes in a string of hits from James Bond adventures to “Star Wars.”

Crackle, another free streaming service, presents “Outbreak,” a 10-part series following strangers engulfed in a worldwide pandemic.

Now streaming on Hulu, “The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland” looks at the rise of militias and extremist groups that have only grown in number.

The Netflix documentary “Gather” looks at Native Americans using food and cuisine to reclaim their heritage.

Spectrum On Demand presents all seven episodes of the second season of “Temple,” about a brilliant surgeon engaged in an illegal practice that is literally underground.

