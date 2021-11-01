TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 1: A busy night for networks and streaming TV

Tonight’s TV highlights include:
Frightful doings on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
More performances on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC) and “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC).
Caged heat on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).
The returned grow restless on “4400” (8 p.m., CW).
A beloved coach and commander dies on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).
Gabby plots revenge on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).
A missing influencer deceived the world on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).
A college reunion looms large on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).
A hate crime victim needs treatment on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
Cult choiceThe 1980 musical “Fame” (9 p.m., TCM) follows five young strivers at a New York high school for the performing arts. Directed by Alan Parker.
New on streamingIMDb TV, the free streaming service, presents “Judy Justice,” starring Judge Sheindlin, better known as afternoon syndicated TV’s “Judge Judy.”
The free movie streaming service Popcornflix debuts the original documentary “Hollywood Bulldogs,” about a small cadre of British stuntmen who crashed cars, jumped from horses, buildings, trains and planes in a string of hits from James Bond adventures to “Star Wars.”
Crackle, another free streaming service, presents “Outbreak,” a 10-part series following strangers engulfed in a worldwide pandemic.
Now streaming on Hulu, “The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland” looks at the rise of militias and extremist groups that have only grown in number.
The Netflix documentary “Gather” looks at Native Americans using food and cuisine to reclaim their heritage.
Spectrum On Demand presents all seven episodes of the second season of “Temple,” about a brilliant surgeon engaged in an illegal practice that is literally underground.