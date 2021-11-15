TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 15: Film celebrates Gordon Parks

Film celebrates Gordon Parks

“A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks” (8 p.m., HBO) recalls the remarkable life and career of the photojournalist and filmmaker as well as the artists and journalists he still inspires.

For years, Parks (1912-2006) was the only Black photographer on the staff of the glossy Life magazine.

Parks escaped a life of poverty and violence and discovered photography while working as a railroad porter. He’d scour magazines left behind by passengers and tourists, publications he’d never seen in rural Kansas, as the son of a farmer.

Parks documented the rich and famous as well as “the common man” and directed the 1971 thriller “Shaft,” the first Hollywood film with a swaggering Black male lead, launching the so-called blaxploitation genre.

Tonight’s other highlightsA bomb rocks a hospital on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

A party planner helps a client in the 2019 romance “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A busy urban chef finds small-town fare more to her taste in the 2021 romance “Christmas on the Menu” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Facing illness, Paula throws caution to the wind on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).

Music Joe offers Amy a shoulder on which to cry on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).

A fateful choice on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).

“1000-Lb. Sisters” (9 p.m., TLC) enters its third season.

Tables are turned when the sheriff’s girlfriend is found dead in his home on the series premiere of “Citizen P.I.” (9 p.m., ID).

