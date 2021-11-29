 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 29: CW has new 'Rat Pack' special

  • 0
The Black Pack

Eric Bellinger, Taye Diggs and Ne-Yo are “The Black Pack.”

 CW Photo

Having rebooted “The Waltons” Sunday night, the CW hopes to put another spin on holiday specials with “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” (7 p.m., CW). Taye Diggs joins up with Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to pay homage to the old Rat Pack TV specials and comedy roasts that showcased the smooth singing, comedy stylings, kidding and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

As with the original “Pack,” “The Black Pack” emphasizes an effortless style served up with an undercurrent of cool. “We Three Kings” will be filled with guest stars and holiday numbers, comedy sketches and Christmas cheer.

On a similar variety show theme, Jimmy Fallon invites the judges from “The Voice” to play and perform on “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC). Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will play “The Tonight Show” host’s musical games.

Filmed in Nashville, “CMA Country Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC) presents its 12th annual showcase of carols and seasonal favorites sung by country artists including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Lady A and Pistol Annies.

An event planner falls for her client’s cousin in the 2021 holiday romance “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

People are also reading…

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fitting in on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

A sinkhole swallows a chunk of Los Angeles on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

The Navy has a murder problem on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

The finale looms on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC) continues.

A tech tycoon may be linked to an activist’s death on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

A correspondent is assigned to cover the operations of a survivalist camp in the 2021 holiday comedy “Adventures in Christmasing” (8 p.m., VH1).

CULT CHOICE

Director Bob Fosse captured the decadence of Weimar Berlin in the 1972 musical “Cabaret” (7 p.m., TCM), before turning his own life and near-death experience into the 1979 musical fantasy drama “All That Jazz” (9:15 p.m., TCM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Coyote Creek Christmas'

'Coyote Creek Christmas'

Paige offers to plan the annual holiday party at her parent's hotel in the Rockies, the Coyote Creek Inn, which will surely help her score a promotion at the upscale event planning company she works for. She decides on a "Christmas around the world" theme, to showcase the universal magic of the season through the diverse Christmas traditions of the Inn's guests. Dylan, a charismatic real estate developer and single father, is visiting Coyote Creek for the holidays with his son. What Paige doesn't know is that her parents are planning to sell the Inn and that the potential buyer is her new acquaintance Dylan. The fate of the Inn and Paige's relationships are both left for the magic of the holiday season to decide.

'You Me & The Christmas Trees'

'You Me & The Christmas Trees'

Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens. Days before Christmas she gets a plea for help from Jack, a Christmas tree farmer in need of her skills to figure out what mystery illness is causing their trees to die out and ruining their business, which has been his family's legacy for 100 years. After calling off her Christmas wedding six months earlier, Olivia isn't eager to head home for the holidays so she agrees to make a detour and stop at Jack's farm in Avon to examine the trees. Unable to immediately discover the cause, Olivia is determined to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay to run advanced tests. With time to kill while she waits for test results for the trees, Olivia joins Jack and his friends at the holiday festivities around town and finds their traditions a welcome change to the reserved holidays she grew up with. As they spend more time together, they begin to fall for each other and Jack helps Olivia reconnect to Christmas, her parents and herself. In the end, her tenacity pays off and Olivia not only devises a way to preserve Jack's trees but she discovers the shocking truth about why his firs were fizzling — much to the dismay of Dwayne, a rival local tree farmer

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert