TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 29: CW has new 'Rat Pack' special

Having rebooted “The Waltons” Sunday night, the CW hopes to put another spin on holiday specials with “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” (7 p.m., CW). Taye Diggs joins up with Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to pay homage to the old Rat Pack TV specials and comedy roasts that showcased the smooth singing, comedy stylings, kidding and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
As with the original “Pack,” “The Black Pack” emphasizes an effortless style served up with an undercurrent of cool. “We Three Kings” will be filled with guest stars and holiday numbers, comedy sketches and Christmas cheer.
On a similar variety show theme, Jimmy Fallon invites the judges from “The Voice” to play and perform on “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC). Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will play “The Tonight Show” host’s musical games.
Filmed in Nashville, “CMA Country Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC) presents its 12th annual showcase of carols and seasonal favorites sung by country artists including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Lady A and Pistol Annies.
An event planner falls for her client’s cousin in the 2021 holiday romance “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Fitting in on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
A sinkhole swallows a chunk of Los Angeles on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).
The Navy has a murder problem on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).
The finale looms on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC) continues.
A tech tycoon may be linked to an activist’s death on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).
A correspondent is assigned to cover the operations of a survivalist camp in the 2021 holiday comedy “Adventures in Christmasing” (8 p.m., VH1).
CULT CHOICE
Director Bob Fosse captured the decadence of Weimar Berlin in the 1972 musical “Cabaret” (7 p.m., TCM), before turning his own life and near-death experience into the 1979 musical fantasy drama “All That Jazz” (9:15 p.m., TCM).