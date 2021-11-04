 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 8: 'Lost Symbol' debuts on NBC tonight
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Monday, Nov. 8: 'Lost Symbol' debuts on NBC tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NBC "borrows" "The Lost Symbol" (9 p.m., NBC) from its streaming partner, Peacock.

Based on the 2009 novel by Dan Brown ("The Da Vinci Code"), it scours Washington, D.C. in search of Masonic signs and symbols and a shadowy cabal out to change the fate of mankind, or something.

Fans of earlier Brown adaptations have gotten used to Tom Hanks ("Finch") as Harvard professor and "symbolist" Robert Langdon. "Symbol" concerns a younger Langdon, portrayed by Australian actor Ashley Zukerman. 

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Backfield in motion on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • More performances on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A victim's story may not add up on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • The Steelers host the Bears in Monday night NFL action (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • Trouble bubbles up after a cruise ship hot tub homicide on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • A lockdown on the set forces cooperation on "The Big Leap" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • Another petty officer down on "NCIS: Hawai'i" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • "Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards" (9 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big night via visits with Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Keith Urban.
  • Lauren Risley untangles real estate problems on the new series "Call the Closer" (9 p.m., HGTV).

CULT CHOICE

Fred Astaire tops the bill as a fading movie star out to jump-start his career in an ambitious, sophisticated Broadway musical co-starring a ballerina (Cyd Charisse) in the 1953 MGM musical "The Band Wagon" (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Vincente Minnelli. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert