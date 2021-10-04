TV highlights for Monday, Oct. 4: 'Fruits of Labor' on 'POV'

‘Fruits of Labor’ on ‘POV’

“POV” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Fruits of Labor,” a heartbreaking tale of a California high school student’s attempt to live the American dream.

“Fruits” follows Ashley, an American-born student in a central California farming community. She attends high school and shares dreams of college while at the same time frequently working with her parents and siblings in the nearby strawberry fields, helping to earn enough to plan her future.

Those dreams are deferred when an ICE raid threatens to separate her from her mother and siblings and forces Ashley to work full time in the fields as the family’s primary breadwinner.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTina has her doubts on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

A road trip inspired by a serial killer on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Chicago holds memories for Monica on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).

Undercover with a surf gang on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).