TV highlights for Monday, Oct. 4: 'Fruits of Labor' on 'POV'

‘Fruits of Labor’ on ‘POV’
“POV” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Fruits of Labor,” a heartbreaking tale of a California high school student’s attempt to live the American dream.
“Fruits” follows Ashley, an American-born student in a central California farming community. She attends high school and shares dreams of college while at the same time frequently working with her parents and siblings in the nearby strawberry fields, helping to earn enough to plan her future.
Those dreams are deferred when an ICE raid threatens to separate her from her mother and siblings and forces Ashley to work full time in the fields as the family’s primary breadwinner.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTina has her doubts on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
A road trip inspired by a serial killer on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).
Chicago holds memories for Monica on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox).
Undercover with a surf gang on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).
All three Joes celebrate Jenny’s birthday in their own special way on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).
Shaun attends to a pregnant felon on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Playing on the young yuppie image he perfected on “Family Ties,” Michael J. Fox stars as a mail clerk trying to pass himself off as a corporate bigwig in the 1987 comedy “The Secret of My Success” (6 p.m., StarzEncore). And Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon star in the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters” (7 p.m., FX).