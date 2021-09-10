TV highlights for Monday, Sept. 13: It's last man standing on 'Y'

Looks like it's just us girls. Based on a popular comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, "Y: The Last Man" offers a dystopian tale of catastrophe and survival, one that's not afraid to project a weird sense of humor. "Y" streams on FX on Hulu beginning today.

Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) is the last man left alive. But he's hardly alone. For starters, he's got his Capuchin monkey (the kind Ross had on "Friends") — and a planet filled with shocked and grieving women. In this gruesome tale, a sudden plague kills every mammal with a Y chromosome. That's us, guys. But it somehow spares Yorick, named, one supposes, for the skull Hamlet contemplates in a graveyard scene. "Poor Yorick, I knew him well ..." But I digress.

For all of the gore to come, "Y" takes a sly and playful look at gender roles. And why is Yorick the only human male to survive?

