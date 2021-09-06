TV highlights for Monday, Sept. 6: Lifetime movie explores 'Harry & Meghan'

It had to happen. The made-for-TV, ripped-from-the-headlines melodrama “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” (7 p.m., Lifetime) churns through recent royal controversies.

Not exactly sporting an A-list cast, “Harry & Meghan” does feature some familiar faces. While this seems to be Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean’s first crack at playing Meghan and Harry, Laura Mitchell is an old hand at playing Kate Middleton, appearing in “Meghan and Harry: Becoming Royal” and “Meghan and Harry: A Royal Romance.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSTennis action at the 2021 U.S. Open (6 p.m., ESPN2).

Ole Miss hosts Louisville in college football action (7 p.m., ESPN).

Liz’s plan goes awry on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW).

A diplomatic gesture proves costly on the season finale “The Republic of Sarah” (8 p.m., CW).

Familiar faces make the competition more fierce on “The Ultimate Surfer” (9 p.m., ABC).