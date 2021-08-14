TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 14: Packers and a Hallmark romance

NEW ON STREAMINGThe counties north of New York City have seen an influx of residents since the COVID shutdowns. But have some “visitors” preceded them? “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley” chronicles incursions from other worlds to these leafy retreats, not all of them friendly. This self-described “shock” documentary streams on Discovery+.

The surprisingly moving profile “Val,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, reveals that Val Kilmer was not that keen to appear in the 1986 hit “Top Gun” (7 p.m., Starz Encore). He found the script “silly” and disliked the movie’s “warmongering.” But, according to Kilmer, director Tony Scott had a vision for the film that transcended the page and made the film experience electrifying for actors on the set.

In “Val,” the actor glances back at his childhood and career, captured in thousands of hours of videotape, skillfully edited by the films’ directing team of Leo Scott and Ting Poo.

