TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 14: Packers and a Hallmark romance

TV’s best bets tonight include:
The Green Bay Packers host the Houston Texas in a preseason NFL game (7 p.m., Channel 4 Milwaukee). Coach Matt LaFleur said the team’s young quarterback Jordan Love will see his first game action.
A high school clique becomes the target of a killer in the 2021 shocker “The Virgin Sinners” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
“Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) visits the Galapagos.
Viewers share fun moments on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC).
Gordon Ramsey erupts (again!) on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
A celebrity and his fiancee’s way to the altar does not go entirely smoothly in the 2021 romance “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
Dreams come true-ish on a reboot of “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
Paint storage problems solved on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).
CULT CHOICEGregory Peck, Gene Simmons and Carroll Baker star in the 1958 Western “The Big Country” (7 p.m., TCM). Another star of the film is Jerome Moross’ score, particularly the shimmering opening — maybe the greatest Western movie theme of all time.
NEW ON STREAMINGThe counties north of New York City have seen an influx of residents since the COVID shutdowns. But have some “visitors” preceded them? “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley” chronicles incursions from other worlds to these leafy retreats, not all of them friendly. This self-described “shock” documentary streams on Discovery+.
The surprisingly moving profile “Val,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, reveals that Val Kilmer was not that keen to appear in the 1986 hit “Top Gun” (7 p.m., Starz Encore). He found the script “silly” and disliked the movie’s “warmongering.” But, according to Kilmer, director Tony Scott had a vision for the film that transcended the page and made the film experience electrifying for actors on the set.
In “Val,” the actor glances back at his childhood and career, captured in thousands of hours of videotape, skillfully edited by the films’ directing team of Leo Scott and Ting Poo.