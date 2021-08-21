TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 21: 'Stand Up to Cancer' special tonight

Monsters clash, as they have before, in the 2021 epic “Godzilla vs. Kong (8 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max).

A young woman’s efforts to avenge her mother’s death and leave her stifling small town go awry and embroil her with some local misfits in the 2020 British thriller spoof “Pixie” (8 p.m., Showtime).

NEW ON STREAMING

Streaming on Discovery+ beginning today, “Children of the Cult” profiles three young British women who escaped from a controlling group that began in the late 1960s as a devout Christian sect but devolved into a criminal and abusive organization.

CULT CHOICE

The brainy research department manager (Katharine Hepburn) bristles at the arrival of an efficiency expert (Spencer Tracy) armed with newfangled computers in the 1957 romantic comedy “Desk Set” (7 p.m., TCM). The sets, costumes and decor are a must for “Mad Men” fans, as is the evocation of the office Christmas party as an occasion shot through with alcohol, melancholy and regret.

