TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 21: 'Stand Up to Cancer' special tonight

Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host the seventh annual “Stand Up to Cancer” (7 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, E!, ESPN News, FYI, Destination America, HBO, IFC, Showtime, Starz) charity special.
Musical performances and comedy share time with informational segments about breakthroughs in cancer treatment and research. Additional performers include Common and Brittany Howard.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe 2021 Little League World Series (7 p.m., ESPN) continues from South Williamsport, Pa.
A student reels when the new kid in school has the same name as the one she created for a fake social media profile in the 2021 shocker “Do You Trust Your Boyfriend?” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
After falling for the fireman who rescued her from a highway accident, a woman finds his obsessive ways suffocating in the 2021 shocker “Burning Little Lies” (7 p.m., LMN).
“Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) visits Patagonia.
A soap opera producer is willing to swallow her pride to welcome a former boyfriend back to the set of her floundering series in the 2021 romance “A Little Daytime Drama” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
Monsters clash, as they have before, in the 2021 epic “Godzilla vs. Kong (8 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max).
A young woman’s efforts to avenge her mother’s death and leave her stifling small town go awry and embroil her with some local misfits in the 2020 British thriller spoof “Pixie” (8 p.m., Showtime).
NEW ON STREAMING
Streaming on Discovery+ beginning today, “Children of the Cult” profiles three young British women who escaped from a controlling group that began in the late 1960s as a devout Christian sect but devolved into a criminal and abusive organization.
CULT CHOICE
The brainy research department manager (Katharine Hepburn) bristles at the arrival of an efficiency expert (Spencer Tracy) armed with newfangled computers in the 1957 romantic comedy “Desk Set” (7 p.m., TCM). The sets, costumes and decor are a must for “Mad Men” fans, as is the evocation of the office Christmas party as an occasion shot through with alcohol, melancholy and regret.