TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 28: On TV: Sports, Alaska, Hallmark

Today’s TV highlights include NASCAR racing, a Hallmark romance and a visit to Alaska:

Cars go really, really fast on NASCAR racing (6 p.m., NBC).

On-field action with MLS soccer (6 p.m., Fox).

Pompom squad tryouts can be murder in the 2021 shocker “Killer Cheer Mom” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The season finale of “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) visits Alaska.

After returning to her old hometown, a woman goes nuts for her old boyfriend in the 2021 romance “Sweet Pecan Summer” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

Satellite imagery reveals rural British crop circles with pagan connotations dating back to King Arthur’s court on “What on Earth” (8 p.m., Science).

On two rerun episodes of “black-ish” (ABC): Diane’s secret social media account (8 p.m.); having “the talk” with kids (8:30 p.m.).

NEW ON STREAMINGSpike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks is now streaming on HBO Max.