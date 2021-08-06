TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 7: All hail 'Psycho Storm Chaser'

If they handed out Emmys for inspired titles and demented plots, I'd bestow a statue or two to "Psycho Storm Chaser" (7 p.m., Lifetime). Abby (Tara Erickson) is a dedicated nurse who is determined to ride out a Category 3 hurricane in order to care for her comatose patient. Only she doesn't know that a serial killer (Rib Hillis) is on the prowl, a sicko who uses extreme weather calamities to camouflage his carnage.

Viewers may recall Erickson from such films as "The Twisted Nanny," "Perfidious" and "American Satan." As for Hillis, his previous roles include "Mommy's Deadly Con Artist," "Deceived by My Mother-in-Law" and "Running With the Devil." He's also appeared in a whole franchise of "Wrong" movies, including "The Wrong Mr. Right," "The Wrong Real-Estate Agent," "The Wrong Cheerleader Coach" and "The Wrong Boy Next-Door." If loving his resumé is "Wrong," I don't wanna be right!