TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 7: All hail 'Psycho Storm Chaser'

If they handed out Emmys for inspired titles and demented plots, I'd bestow a statue or two to "Psycho Storm Chaser" (7 p.m., Lifetime). Abby (Tara Erickson) is a dedicated nurse who is determined to ride out a Category 3 hurricane in order to care for her comatose patient. Only she doesn't know that a serial killer (Rib Hillis) is on the prowl, a sicko who uses extreme weather calamities to camouflage his carnage.
Viewers may recall Erickson from such films as "The Twisted Nanny," "Perfidious" and "American Satan." As for Hillis, his previous roles include "Mommy's Deadly Con Artist," "Deceived by My Mother-in-Law" and "Running With the Devil." He's also appeared in a whole franchise of "Wrong" movies, including "The Wrong Mr. Right," "The Wrong Real-Estate Agent," "The Wrong Cheerleader Coach" and "The Wrong Boy Next-Door." If loving his resumé is "Wrong," I don't wanna be right!
- While Lifetime offers inspired and lurid camp, HBO airs the 2020 tearjerker "All My Life" (7 p.m., HBO), leaning heavily on the familiar crutches of young love and early demise. Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. star as Jenn and Sol, madly in love and knee-deep in wedding plans when Sol receives word of a terminal liver cancer prognosis.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled coverage of the men's marathon, diving, track and field and basketball events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).
- "Eden: Untamed Planet" (7 p.m., BBC America) explores Africa's Luangwa Valley.
- Fists fly on boxing (7 p.m., Fox)
- A workaholic who made a killing in the "wellness" racket kicks back with a laid-back guy in the 2021 romance "The 27-Hour Day" (8 p.m., Hallmark).