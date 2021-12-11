TV highlights for Saturday, Dec. 11: Showtime explores the 'real' Charlie Chaplin

Using artfully produced re-enactments, archival interviews and a wealth of film footage, some of it mesmerizing in its decay, “The Real Charlie Chaplin” (7 p.m., Showtime) recalls the first international movie superstar.

As a director, actor and producer, Chaplin had an international reputation for being both hilarious and a “genius.” For decades, this status protected him from public scrutiny of his private life, which included a pattern of marrying very young women and treating them badly.

“Real” includes taped interviews with at least two ex-wives, daughter Geraldine Chaplin and a neighbor whom Chaplin referred to as his “cousin” when they were mere urchins growing up in the 1890s.

As hard as it tries, “Real” only proves that even those closest to Chaplin didn’t really know him.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSSanta’s workshop makes room for differences in the 1964 holiday favorite “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS).

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Golden State Warriors in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 chestnut “Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS).

John Goodman and Jonathan Winters voice “Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS), an animated special from 1992.

Billie Eilish hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC).

