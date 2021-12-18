TV highlights for Saturday, Dec. 18: Supply chain woes and holiday movies

“Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis” (7 p.m., Discovery) examines how the pandemic of 2020 caused disruptions to world trade and container-shipping patterns that are still being felt.

People who never heard of the word “logistics” are noticing empty shelves and rising prices because shipping containers, the most mundane and overlooked objects in contemporary culture, ended up in places where they weren’t useful and grew scarce in places where they were needed most. It’s essentially a story about “boxes” that might be best explained in a short Jerry Seinfeld monologue.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSOregon State and Utah State meet in something called the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Rival cable TV stars become entangled in the 2021 holiday romance “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Desperate to introduce her children to holiday traditions, a single mother encounters a handsome model-train enthusiast in the 2021 holiday romance “Toying With The Holiday” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A killer stalks the marginalized on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Chaos ensues when a boy’s robot “friend” malfunctions in the 2021 CGI sci-fi comedy “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (7 p.m., HBO).

Paul Rudd hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Charli XCX.

CULT CHOICEColorado teens put up guerilla resistance against a Soviet-Cuban invasion and occupation in director John Milius’s 1984 insurgency fever-dream “Red Dawn” (8 p.m., StarzEncore), starring Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, Jennifer Grey, Ben Johnson, Harry Dean Stanton, Ron O’Neal, William Smith and Powers Boothe.

