TV highlights for Saturday, Dec. 4: Poking fun at holiday movies

Comedy Central sends up every Hallmark Christmas movie ever written with “A Clusterfunke Christmas” (6 and 8 p.m., Comedy Central).

Vella Lovell stars as Holly, an aggressive real estate developer who drops into a picture postcard town. She has every intention of buying the beloved Clusterfunke Inn and turning it into a huge corporate resort. The proprietors (Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, who are also the film’s writers and creators) seem like pushovers. But once Holly catches a sight of their hunky nephew (Cheyenne Jackson), she faces the central conundrum of every cable Christmas movie: Does she fulfill her corporate goals, or find true love in the arms of a small-town hottie?

Look for a lot of knowing references to the genre and over-the-top silliness. “Clusterfunke” is clearly aimed at viewers who love to watch them and laugh at their predictable ways at the same time.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSJimmy Stewart stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., NBC).

Michigan and Ohio State meet in the Big Ten Championship (7 p.m., Fox).

Pittsburgh and Wake Forest play for the ACC Championship (7 p.m., ABC).

An unattached woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding, in the 2021 romance “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Grieving their father, two women discover a half-sister they’ve never met in the 2021 holiday melodrama “The Jenkins Family Christmas” (7 p.m., BET).

Pumas and hummingbirds take center stage as the nature series “Wild Patagonia” (7 p.m., BBC America) begins.

The choir master has the darndest time evoking a joyful noise from the congregation in the 2021 holiday romance “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The holidays collide with parental divorce for a high-strung child in the 2021 comedy “Christmas ... Again?!” (8:25 p.m., Disney).

CULT CHOICE

A possessive wife (Gene Tierney) will stop at nothing to keep her man (Cornel Wilde) in the 1945 Technicolor melodrama “Leave Her to Heaven” (7 p.m., TCM).

