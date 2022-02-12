TV highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12: Olympics and a Hallmark romance

Today’s highlights include more Olympics action and a Hallmark romance:

2022 Winter Olympics events include skeleton, bobsled, alpine skiing and figure skating (7 p.m., NBC); men’s curling (7 p.m., CNBC); cross country skiing (7:15 p.m., USA); and freestyle skiing (8 p.m., USA).

A sorority reunion exhumes dark secrets and sets off a series of strange events in the 2022 shocker “Line Sisters” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A filmmaker revisits some of the world’s most remarkable landscapes on “Attenborough’s Global Adventure” (7 p.m., BBC America).

While in Italy to research an enchanted accessory, a woman falls in love with a lace-maker’s son in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A washed-up rodeo star (director Clint Eastwood) rides into a rescue mission in the 2021 adaptation of the 1975 novel “Cry Macho” (7 p.m., HBO).

The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA action (7:15 p.m., ABC).

NEW ON STREAMINGFor reasons impossible to explain, Will Smith has participated in Peacock’s “Bel Air,” a reimagining of his 1990-’96 sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a fairly gritty hourlong drama. This is a terrible idea, executed with grim determination.

Nobody would consider “Fresh Prince” to be high art, but as a sitcom it was a remarkable success. Not only did it make an instant star of Smith, its young lead, it also brought hip-hop culture into American living rooms in a funny and “safe” way, popularizing an art form once considered “scary.”

That all goes out the window in “Bel Air.” The main irritant in this series is the presentation of Will (Jabari Banks) himself.

He’s first seen as a brash high-school basketball star from West Philadelphia. A series of bad decisions puts him in the sight of several gang members. Gunplay ensues. After a night in jail, his mother shuffles him out of town to her brother’s mansion in Los Angeles.

You keep waiting for Will to turn on the charm, but he remains sullen and self-centered. Worse, he’s boring.

