TV highlights for Saturday, Feb. 19: Olympics and a Hallmark romance

Tonight’s TV highlights include more Winter Olympics action and a Hallmark Channel romance:

2022 Winter Olympics events include bobsled and figure skating (7 p.m., NBC), women’s curling (7 p.m., CNBC) and cross-country skiing (7 p.m., USA).

Three women have their computers and smartphones hacked by a sinister cyberstalker in the new TV movie “Caught in His Web” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

More shenanigans on “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS).

Three hourlong helpings of “Jeopardy: National College Championship” (7-9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

A voyage to the Galapagos on “Attenborough’s Global Adventure” (7 p.m., BBC America).

The third woman to own an enchanted fabric exhibits some doubts about its powers in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil Legacy” (7 p.m., Hallmark). Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and Lacey Chabert star in this concluding installment of a TV movie trilogy.

A carjacked victim is buried alive on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Ralph Fiennes is “The King’s Man” (7 p.m., HBO), the 2021 prequel to director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” action franchise. With Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou.

News features on “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS).

Thony faces a difficult decision on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).

CULT CHOICEThe late, great Sidney Poitier, who would have turned 95 on Feb. 20, is remembered with a 24-hour marathon of his best films, starting with Norman Jewison’s Oscar-winning 1967 crime drama “In the Heat of the Night.” (starting at 4 p.m., TCM).

NEW ON STREAMINGThe supernatural drama “A Discovery of Witches” ends its run after three seasons. With Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode. Streaming on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.