TV highlights for Saturday, Feb. 5: Olympic athletes take to the slopes

Tonight’s TV highlights include

2022 Winter Olympics events include short track, figure skating and alpine skiing (7 p.m., NBC) and curling (7 p.m., CNBC).

Nine home bakers face the gauntlet of elimination on “Great Chocolate Showdown” (7 p.m., CW).

A would-be TV host runs afoul of her deranged assistant in the 2021 shocker “Single Black Female” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A museum curator and trustee bond over an artistic discovery in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”) offers a 21st-century take on the 1947 film noir classic “Nightmare Alley” (7 p.m., HBO). The film also streams on HBO Max. Set in the lurid demimonde of circus performers, fortunetellers, freaks and carneys, it sports a huge cast headlined by Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

“China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom” (7 p.m., BBC America) explores how people in Eastern China, among the most crowded areas on the planet, make room for natural wonders.

The Lakers host the Knicks in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Historians and experts discuss an artificial substance that has conquered the globe in less than 125 years on “History of Bakelite and the Legacy of Plastics” (7:50 p.m., C-SPAN2).

NEW ON STREAMING

The recent Netflix thriller series “Archive 81” touches on themes from “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Cloverfield” and “The Ring.” The film stars Mamoudue Athie as Dan, a present-day expert in videotape restoration, hired by a shadowy corporation to recover footage from an old camcorder melted in a fire. Seems back in 1994, Melody (Dina Shihabi) was making a documentary about a curious apartment building in lower Manhattan, said to be the home of witches and other dabblers in the occult.

Dan’s search and Melody’s archived story take us down a rabbit hole of musty and deteriorating footage. Certainly, there’s nothing as creepy, ghostly and haunting as images revealed right before they are lost to time, fire or chemical combustion.

