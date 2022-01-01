 Skip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Saturday, Jan. 1: Hallmark turns the page on Christmas movies

Christmas is over, so Hallmark is airing the 2022 romance “Where Your Heart Belongs” (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel), about a busy executive returning home to help with a friend’s wedding, a formulaic romp that appears to have nothing to do with Christmas.

Similarly, Lifetime has packed the sentiment away in the attic and returns to deranged women-in-peril movies like the 2022 shocker “Deadly Infidelity” (7 p.m., Lifetime) about a woman who awakens from a month-long coma with no memory of her husband and daughter.

Today’s highlightsViewers in search of New Year’s Day comfort food can tune in to Ovation’s marathon of “Hart to Hart” movies, starring Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers, beginning at 8 a.m.

Utah and Ohio State meet in the Rose Bowl (4:10 p.m., ESPN).

Hugh Bonneville hosts “Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022” (7 p.m., PBS), featuring the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna City Ballet.

People are also reading…

The offspring of a famous TV personality and environmentalist prove that their 15 minutes of fame can linger 15 years after Dad’s 2006 death, on season four of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (7 p.m., Animal Planet).

The Daleks crash a New Year’s bash on a holiday helping of “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America).

ABC goes for cute animals with two rerun episodes of “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” (8 and 9 p.m., ABC).

New on streamngHaving accomplished a “Friends” reunion, HBO Max gathers another gang for the streaming special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

