TV highlights for Saturday, Jan. 15: Are you ready for some football?

Today’s TV highlights include NFL Playoff games and a new Hallmark Channel romance:

The NFL Playoffs kick off today with two games on the schedule: UP first are the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals (3:30 p.m., NBC). Up next are the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills (7 p.m., CBS). That second game should prove interesting, if only for the weather. The forecast calls for frigid temperatures and blowing snow.

It takes a blow to the head and amnesia to make a snooty critic see the hottie standing before her in the 2022 romance “The Perfect Pairing” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

After witnessing and documenting a neighbor’s murder, a woman fears for her son’s life in the 2022 thriller “Safe Room” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Jimmy Fallon hosts celebrities goofing around on “That’s My Jam” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

In the kitchen with “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

A “Blossom” reunion breaks out on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).

On two episodes of the new school sitcom “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, rerun): trying to fix dim bulbs (8 p.m.) and community fund-raising for classroom supplies (8:30 p.m.).

A friend’s death inspires three women to take stock of their own lives on the new sitcom “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Targeting a town gala on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Roddy Ricch.

CULT CHOICETheir relationship already rocky, a couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) attend a Scandinavian pagan rite that more than lives up to legend in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar” (8 p.m., Showtime).

