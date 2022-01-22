TV highlights for Saturday, Jan. 22: NFL dominates today's schedule

Are you ready for some football? TV programmers certainly are. NFL and college football games have been dominating the TV ratings.

The NFL Playoffs feature two games today: up first are the Tennessee Titans, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (3:30 p.m., CBS). The main event, as far as local fans are concerned, is Wisconsin’s own Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers (7 p.m., Fox).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA woman goes underground in the drug scene to uncover her missing sister’s fate in the 2022 shocker “Vanished: Searching for My Sister” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A woman finds a set of useful instructions and reminders in a time capsule left by her late mother in the 2022 romance “Don’t Forget I Love You” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A woman of mystery on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

On two rerun episodes of “Shark Tank” (ABC): form-fitting fashion (7 p.m.); work-from-home musts (8 p.m.).

Hondo wears many hats on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A missing-person case has diplomatic repercussions on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Former cast member Will Forte hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Maneskin.

CULT CHOICEMore than a decade after a bitter split, a vaudeville comedy team (George Burns and Walter Matthau) reunite for a TV special in the 1975 screen adaptation of Neil Simon’s stage comedy “The Sunshine Boys” (5 p.m., TCM). Burns won a Supporting Actor Oscar for his role. A modest success, this film returned Burns, a former vaudeville, radio and early TV star, to the public spotlight, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Much like the beloved and recently departed Betty White, he was seen as an ageless and beloved reminder of a gentler entertainment era who was not above the occasional risque remark. Burns died only weeks after his 100th birthday in 1996.

